In spite of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LITE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) closed at $59.36 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $60.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591373 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.86.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $64 from $83 previously.

On December 13, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares for $86.20 per share. The transaction valued at 261,183 led to the insider holds 25,288 shares of the business.

Ali Wajid sold 8,781 shares of LITE for $811,937 on Aug 23. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,194 shares after completing the transaction at $92.47 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Lillie Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $90.00 each. As a result, the insider received 180,000 and left with 12,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lumentum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $105.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LITE has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 641.39k over the past ten days. A total of 68.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.85M. Shares short for LITE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 7.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.14% and a Short% of Float of 13.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.62 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.24 and $7.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.54B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.