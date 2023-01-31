In spite of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s (NYSE:NID) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NID) closed at $13.31 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $13.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814861 shares were traded. NID stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NID has reached a high of $14.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NID has traded an average of 110.62K shares per day and 96.82k over the past ten days. A total of 46.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.92M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.94% stake in the company. Shares short for NID as of Oct 13, 2022 were 120.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 91.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NID is 0.52, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.