In spite of Yamana Gold Inc.’s (NYSE:AUY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) closed at $6.00 down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $6.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9317087 shares were traded. AUY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yamana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUY has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUY has traded an average of 19.43M shares per day and 11.5M over the past ten days. A total of 961.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 957.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.96M with a Short Ratio of 9.32M, compared to 29.3M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AUY is 0.12, from 0.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32. The current Payout Ratio is 44.40% for AUY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:27 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $463.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $463.49M to a low estimate of $463.49M. As of the current estimate, Yamana Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $503.8M, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.