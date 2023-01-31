In the case of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), what’s next?

The closing price of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) was $121.95 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $120.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973178 shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $125 from $98 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $116.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $143 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Kelly Thomas Francis bought 1,800 shares for $141.74 per share. The transaction valued at 255,130 led to the insider holds 33,366 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $162.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.48.

Shares Statistics:

CE traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 800.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.54, CE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.04.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.32, while EPS last year was $4.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.92 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.6 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.59. EPS for the following year is $14.28, with 16 analysts recommending between $17 and $10.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.54B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.