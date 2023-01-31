In the case of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), what’s next?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) closed the day trading at $50.40 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $51.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064173 shares were traded. MAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.38.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $47.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Allman Keith J. sold 14,177 shares for $51.40 per share. The transaction valued at 728,698 led to the insider holds 258,085 shares of the business.

Turner Reginald M JR sold 9,900 shares of MAS for $490,446 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 18,866 shares after completing the transaction at $49.54 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Turner Reginald M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $46.81 each. As a result, the insider received 51,488 and left with 28,766 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAS has reached a high of $63.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAS traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAS traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 226.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.74M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 6.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

MAS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for MAS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1138:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Masco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -7.20% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.38B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2B and the low estimate is $7.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.