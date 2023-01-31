In What Direction Will Autodesk Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Goes From Here?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed the day trading at $209.12 down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $210.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066502 shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $206.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADSK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On November 23, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $260 to $210.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $206.MoffettNathanson initiated its Sell rating on September 22, 2022, with a $206 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Hope Stephen W. sold 394 shares for $195.66 per share. The transaction valued at 77,090 led to the insider holds 3,074 shares of the business.

Howard Ayanna sold 410 shares of ADSK for $77,150 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 4,190 shares after completing the transaction at $188.17 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, RAFAEL BETSY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 309 shares for $190.96 each. As a result, the insider received 59,007 and left with 5,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $252.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 198.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADSK traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADSK traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 216.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.76 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.68 and $6.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.