In What Direction Will Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) was $191.46 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $191.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812220 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.75.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 229.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $147.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $120.

On May 10, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $169.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $169 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when SMITH PATRICK W sold 96,575 shares for $190.49 per share. The transaction valued at 18,396,399 led to the insider holds 2,748,153 shares of the business.

SMITH PATRICK W sold 133,684 shares of AXON for $25,460,848 on Jan 26. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 2,685,654 shares after completing the transaction at $190.46 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, SMITH PATRICK W, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 96,140 shares for $190.08 each. As a result, the insider received 18,274,064 and left with 2,599,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $194.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.53.

Shares Statistics:

AXON traded an average of 597.42K shares per day over the past three months and 726.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.63M to a low estimate of $267.7M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201.11M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.92M, an increase of 31.40% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $296.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $863.38M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.