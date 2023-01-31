In What Direction Will Prospect Capital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Goes From Here?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) closed the day trading at $7.43 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052183 shares were traded. PSEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSEC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 31,909 led to the insider holds 58,517 shares of the business.

Stark Eugene S bought 2,000 shares of PSEC for $13,100 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 52,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Van Dask Kristin Lea, who serves as the CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of the company, bought 2,650 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,478 and bolstered with 53,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prospect’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSEC has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSEC traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSEC traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 397.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.25M. Insiders hold about 27.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PSEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 7.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

PSEC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.31.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $186.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $195.6M to a low estimate of $177.26M. As of the current estimate, Prospect Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $169.47M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $855.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.9M, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $793.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866.29M and the low estimate is $721.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.