In What Direction Will Toll Brothers Inc.’s (NYSE:TOL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) was $56.49 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $57.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022015 shares were traded. TOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $61.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Connor Martin P. sold 34,000 shares for $56.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,907,944 led to the insider holds 31,220 shares of the business.

Connor Martin P. sold 30,000 shares of TOL for $1,678,971 on Jan 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,220 shares after completing the transaction at $55.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, GARVEY CHRISTINE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $49.60 each. As a result, the insider received 9,921 and left with 9,426 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Toll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOL has reached a high of $63.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.13.

Shares Statistics:

TOL traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TOL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 4.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, TOL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for TOL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.29 and a low estimate of $3.62, while EPS last year was $3.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.64 and $8.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.29. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $12 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Toll Brothers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.57B and the low estimate is $7.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.