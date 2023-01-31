INFY (Infosys Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at $18.69 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $18.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8848090 shares were traded. INFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Infosys Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $29 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $25.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INFY has traded an average of 7.27M shares per day and 6.61M over the past ten days. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 36.83M with a Short Ratio of 46.65M, compared to 35.08M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INFY is 0.40, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.29B and the low estimate is $19.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.