Invest in DLocal Limited (DLO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $16.30 in the last session, down -2.57% from day before closing price of $16.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791905 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, New Street Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $25.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $36.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLO traded on average about 4.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 865.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.84M. Insiders hold about 9.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 6.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $439.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $409.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.12M, up 72.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $734.31M and the low estimate is $571M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.