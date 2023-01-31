Invest in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) closed at $1.30 in the last session, down -10.96% from day before closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414237 shares were traded. MARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MARK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 31, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20.50 from $10.25 previously.

On October 13, 2016, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.

On July 01, 2015, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2015, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5777.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MARK traded on average about 551.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 11.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MARK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 9.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.27M to a low estimate of $7.27M. As of the current estimate, Remark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.65M, an estimated increase of 174.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.33M, an increase of 32.80% less than the figure of $174.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.56M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.14M, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.33M and the low estimate is $41.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 158.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.