Investing in NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) closed at $126.37 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $127.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6431464 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NIKE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 14, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $130 from $110 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Matheson Monique S. sold 5,000 shares for $124.00 per share. The transaction valued at 620,000 led to the insider holds 60,213 shares of the business.

Matheson Monique S. sold 5,000 shares of NKE for $579,150 on Dec 13. The EVP: CHRO now owns 60,213 shares after completing the transaction at $115.83 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Matheson Monique S., who serves as the EVP: CHRO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $108.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,081,600 and left with 60,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $149.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKE has traded an average of 7.82M shares per day and 5.74M over the past ten days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.04M with a Short Ratio of 14.26M, compared to 17.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NKE is 1.36, from 1.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.88B to a low estimate of $12.17B. As of the current estimate, NIKE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.36B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.45B and the low estimate is $49.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.