Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $79.64, down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $81.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9669314 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PYPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on January 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $75 from $95 previously.

On January 09, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Sector Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $80.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares for $94.95 per share. The transaction valued at 14,242 led to the insider holds 8,927 shares of the business.

Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares of PYPL for $2,131,596 on Aug 04. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 18,100 shares after completing the transaction at $97.82 per share. On May 06, another insider, Britto Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Product Officer of the company, bought 7,370 shares for $81.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 597,229 and bolstered with 175,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $176.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PYPL traded 15.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.03M with a Short Ratio of 23.28M, compared to 21.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 36 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 46 analysts recommending between $5.52 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $6.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.98B to a low estimate of $6.74B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.18B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.54B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $30B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.