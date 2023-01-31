Is Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at $50.16 in the last session, down -1.69% from day before closing price of $51.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112037 shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when SCHNEIDER ANDREA L sold 1,596 shares for $50.81 per share. The transaction valued at 81,098 led to the insider holds 15,747 shares of the business.

HARRISON ANDREW R sold 3,275 shares of ALK for $150,332 on Sep 08. The EVP AND CCO now owns 10,877 shares after completing the transaction at $45.90 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, HARRISON ANDREW R, who serves as the EVP AND CCO of the company, sold 2,267 shares for $44.13 each. As a result, the insider received 100,037 and left with 14,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 115.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $61.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALK traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

