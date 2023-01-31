Is Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $81.32 in the prior trading day, Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $82.02, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515086 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $100.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 661.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.27M. Shares short for CRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.