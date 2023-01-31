Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $39.24 in the last session, down -1.95% from day before closing price of $40.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573542 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IONS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Schneider Eugene sold 4,752 shares for $39.57 per share. The transaction valued at 188,052 led to the insider holds 22,326 shares of the business.

Swayze Eric sold 5,631 shares of IONS for $223,800 on Jan 18. The EVP Research now owns 30,041 shares after completing the transaction at $39.74 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Monia Brett P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,066 shares for $39.49 each. As a result, the insider received 989,947 and left with 120,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ionis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 676.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IONS traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 6.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.71 and -$5.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $143.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169M to a low estimate of $95.14M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.51M, a decrease of -62.20% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $560.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810M, down -26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $871.28M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.