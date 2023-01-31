Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) stock

After finishing at $19.64 in the prior trading day, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) closed at $19.24, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962885 shares were traded. ARCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $22.

On March 07, 2022, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $22.50.Hovde Group initiated its Market Perform rating on March 07, 2022, with a $22.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,500 shares for $19.04 per share. The transaction valued at 47,600 led to the insider holds 54,500 shares of the business.

HENSON MARY BETH bought 9,000 shares of ARCC for $177,930 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.77 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, ROLL PENELOPE F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $19.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 494,250 and bolstered with 52,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCC has reached a high of $22.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 517.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 509.07M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.27% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.91M with a Short Ratio of 21.66M, compared to 20.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARCC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.16.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $568.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $594.6M to a low estimate of $536.17M. As of the current estimate, Ares Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $674M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.74M, an increase of 31.30% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $532.03M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.