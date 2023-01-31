Is this a Prime Time To acquire Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock

The price of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed at $2.13 in the last session, down -1.39% from day before closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4435431 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2730.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIG traded on average about 6.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 14.39M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CIG is 0.30, which was 0.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 45.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.24. The current Payout Ratio is 250.40% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.