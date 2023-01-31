Is United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $39.37 in the prior trading day, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $39.03, down -0.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641283 shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.94.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Janney initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MCNAMARA J PAUL sold 2,500 shares for $42.75 per share. The transaction valued at 106,881 led to the insider holds 62,699 shares of the business.

ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 7,776 shares of UBSI for $261,274 on Apr 29. The Chairman of the Board now owns 20,557 shares after completing the transaction at $33.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 587.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.82M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UBSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04. The current Payout Ratio is 54.80% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $272.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.13M to a low estimate of $262.8M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.73M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $265.05M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $269.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.