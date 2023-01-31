It’s a good day to be an Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.66, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $39.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2189542 shares were traded. TPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On June 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $28.

On March 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Rao Bhaskar sold 27,198 shares for $35.08 per share. The transaction valued at 954,073 led to the insider holds 347,988 shares of the business.

Rao Bhaskar sold 2,100 shares of TPX for $73,501 on Jan 04. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 323,928 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Rao Bhaskar, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,170 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 531,121 and left with 326,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tempur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has reached a high of $42.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPX traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.45M. Shares short for TPX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.38M with a Short Ratio of 11.30M, compared to 11.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.19% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.07, TPX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for TPX, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.