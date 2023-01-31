It’s a good day to be an UGI Corporation (UGI) shareholder

In the latest session, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) closed at $39.10 down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $39.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803148 shares were traded. UGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UGI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $39 from $36 previously.

On November 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $41.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares for $38.84 per share. The transaction valued at 495,210 led to the insider holds 465,000 shares of the business.

Gaudiosi Monica M sold 75,000 shares of UGI for $2,648,250 on Nov 01. The VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 61,109 shares after completing the transaction at $35.31 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Perreault Roger, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,341 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 572,098 and left with 37,560 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $46.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UGI has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 807.31k over the past ten days. A total of 209.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 5.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UGI is 1.44, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $336.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $336.45M to a low estimate of $336.45M. As of the current estimate, UGI Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated decrease of -76.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.45B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.1B and the low estimate is $7.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.