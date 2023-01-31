It’s an appealing income play to consider Rollins Inc. (ROL)

After finishing at $36.02 in the prior trading day, Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) closed at $35.68, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025817 shares were traded. ROL stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 144.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $37.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Chandler Elizabeth B sold 2,129 shares for $36.57 per share. The transaction valued at 77,858 led to the insider holds 96,960 shares of the business.

ROLLINS GARY W sold 7,750,000 shares of ROL for $307,055,000 on Nov 21. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 209,091,263 shares after completing the transaction at $39.62 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,750,000 shares for $39.62 each. As a result, the insider received 307,055,000 and left with 209,091,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $43.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 492.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.77M. Insiders hold about 44.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 11.37M, compared to 13.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $660.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $668.5M to a low estimate of $652.63M. As of the current estimate, Rollins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $600.34M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $641.33M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.81M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.