It’s an appealing income play to consider Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

The price of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) closed at $42.42 in the last session, down -1.92% from day before closing price of $43.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603643 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares for $29.67 per share. The transaction valued at 637,566 led to the insider holds 3,036,296 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 25,300 shares of TDW for $767,688 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 3,014,808 shares after completing the transaction at $30.34 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 19,713 shares for $30.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 593,296 and bolstered with 2,989,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $44.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDW traded on average about 756.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 790.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.53 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $426.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.03M, up 50.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $669.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816M and the low estimate is $437.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.