It’s an appealing income play to consider Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

The price of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $170.54 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $171.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718703 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $172.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VEEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $184.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Cabral Timothy S sold 4,500 shares for $162.29 per share. The transaction valued at 730,294 led to the insider holds 1,214 shares of the business.

Gassner Peter P sold 1,347,812 shares of VEEV for $207,139,074 on Jan 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $153.69 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Gassner Peter P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,730 shares for $160.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,796,924 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $239.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VEEV traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 788.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $4.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.