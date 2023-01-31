It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) closed the day trading at $111.23 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $111.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157795 shares were traded. IFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IFF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $96.

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $145.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 27, 2022, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Fortanet Francisco sold 10,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,250,000 led to the insider holds 17,237 shares of the business.

Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph sold 629 shares of IFF for $83,399 on Jun 01. The President, Scent now owns 8,180 shares after completing the transaction at $132.59 per share. On May 02, another insider, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who serves as the President, Scent of the company, sold 630 shares for $121.68 each. As a result, the insider received 76,658 and left with 8,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFF has reached a high of $143.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IFF traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IFF traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 255.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.38M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IFF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 2.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

IFF’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.24, up from 3.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.27.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $5.75, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.39 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.72B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.42B and the low estimate is $12.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.