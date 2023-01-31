It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) stock

The closing price of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) was $33.09 for the day, up 0.95% from the previous closing price of $32.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545712 shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 543.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when HOWARD JULIE bought 6,500 shares for $26.30 per share. The transaction valued at 170,982 led to the insider holds 13,670 shares of the business.

HARRISON MICHAEL J sold 3,620 shares of SNBR for $173,849 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 4,208 shares after completing the transaction at $48.02 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Alegre Daniel, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $65.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,120,130 and left with 11,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sleep’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $75.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.59.

Shares Statistics:

SNBR traded an average of 413.32K shares per day over the past three months and 316.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.96M. Shares short for SNBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 21.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.25 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $4 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $576.4M to a low estimate of $488.05M. As of the current estimate, Sleep Number Corporation’s year-ago sales were $491.98M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $540.71M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.76M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.