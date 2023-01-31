It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) stock

The closing price of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) was $16.99 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $17.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270598 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Sparks Michael John sold 3,239 shares for $16.61 per share. The transaction valued at 53,800 led to the insider holds 126,739 shares of the business.

Ebbett John sold 670 shares of SSRM for $11,129 on Jan 04. The EVP, Growth and Innovation now owns 17,072 shares after completing the transaction at $16.61 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Farid Fady Adel Edward, who serves as the Chief Corp Development Officer of the company, sold 5,164 shares for $16.61 each. As a result, the insider received 85,774 and left with 96,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.59.

Shares Statistics:

SSRM traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 7.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, SSRM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.24M to a low estimate of $252M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322.85M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.48M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $394.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.48M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.