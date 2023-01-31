Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $374.03 in the prior trading day, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) closed at $371.12, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2687860 shares were traded. MA stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $369.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $440 to $375.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Miebach Michael sold 17,052 shares for $376.43 per share. The transaction valued at 6,418,894 led to the insider holds 35,544 shares of the business.

McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold 20,000 shares of MA for $7,519,820 on Jan 27. The President & CTO, MA Tech now owns 21,579 shares after completing the transaction at $375.99 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Vosburg Craig, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 6,333 shares for $380.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,406,826 and left with 41,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 56.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $399.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 356.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 337.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 965.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 856.16M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.53M, compared to 4.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 2.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 29 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.79 and $10.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.53. EPS for the following year is $12.3, with 37 analysts recommending between $13 and $10.71.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $5.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2B to a low estimate of $5.6B. As of the current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.22B, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.68B, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.32B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.88B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.22B and the low estimate is $23.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.