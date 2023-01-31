Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $12.54 in the prior trading day, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) closed at $12.51, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576788 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $16.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 894.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 636.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 435.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 0.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.