Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) closed the day trading at $45.88 down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $46.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1676744 shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $54 from $43 previously.

On June 22, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $55.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when COTE JEFFREY J sold 41,816 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,881,720 led to the insider holds 141,024 shares of the business.

Freve Maria G sold 867 shares of ST for $36,132 on Dec 15. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,729 shares after completing the transaction at $41.67 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Sullivan Martha N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 198,000 shares for $41.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,201,061 and left with 201,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $59.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ST traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ST traded about 993.25k shares per day. A total of 154.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.06M. Shares short for ST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $998.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $985M. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $934.6M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $993.38M, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $911.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.56B and the low estimate is $3.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.