The name Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Eli Lilly and Company’s stock clocked out at $340.50, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $342.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2589749 shares were traded. LLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $347.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $339.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 120.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $395.

On September 22, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $335 to $363.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $341.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $341 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 49,089 shares for $372.88 per share. The transaction valued at 18,304,192 led to the insider holds 102,948,810 shares of the business.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 160,911 shares of LLY for $59,785,493 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 102,997,899 shares after completing the transaction at $371.54 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Kearny Acquisition Corp, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 29,992,668 shares for $12.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 374,908,350 and bolstered with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $384.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 360.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 327.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LLY traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 950.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 948.42M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.93M, compared to 5.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.07, LLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.88. EPS for the following year is $9.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.97 and $8.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $6.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, Eli Lilly and Company’s year-ago sales were $5.9B, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.45B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.05B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.63B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.37B and the low estimate is $27.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.