There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) can be one of them

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) closed the day trading at $190.59 down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $195.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514469 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $231.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Martins Izilda P sold 4,150 shares for $186.21 per share. The transaction valued at 772,772 led to the insider holds 16,645 shares of the business.

Ferraro Joseph A. sold 16,000 shares of CAR for $2,959,324 on Dec 15. The President and CEO now owns 170,309 shares after completing the transaction at $184.96 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Hees Bernardo, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $190.80 each. As a result, the insider received 5,724,123 and left with 455,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $327.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 191.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 191.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAR traded about 760.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAR traded about 670.33k shares per day. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.70M. Shares short for CAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.65% and a Short% of Float of 24.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $14.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $15.36 and a low estimate of $13.91, while EPS last year was $10.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.26, with high estimates of $6.93 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $48.22 and $43.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $45.86. EPS for the following year is $22.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $23.84 and $19.38.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.23B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.71B, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.7B and the low estimate is $10.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.