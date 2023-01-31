There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) can be one of them

The closing price of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) was $18.39 for the day, down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $18.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270229 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 170.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $19.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 118.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.90.

Shares Statistics:

IRT traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 8.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, IRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.69M to a low estimate of $162.09M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.8M, an estimated increase of 115.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.47M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $115.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.49M, up 152.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $697.9M and the low estimate is $640.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.