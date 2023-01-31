There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) can be one of them

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) closed the day trading at $11.14 down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $11.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043217 shares were traded. VIAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIAV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $14.50.

On October 06, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when KHAYKIN OLEG sold 3,100 shares for $11.02 per share. The transaction valued at 34,162 led to the insider holds 862,286 shares of the business.

KHAYKIN OLEG sold 24,355 shares of VIAV for $263,034 on Dec 09. The President & CEO now owns 865,386 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, KHAYKIN OLEG, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,872 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 85,805 and left with 889,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viavi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIAV has reached a high of $17.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIAV traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIAV traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 226.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.80M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIAV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 6.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.