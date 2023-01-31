There is a good chance Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) closed at $38.80 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $39.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675460 shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 151.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $44 from $38 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 13,524 shares for $37.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,353 led to the insider holds 8,284,318 shares of the business.

BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 50,110 shares of BSY for $1,920,736 on Jan 24. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 8,297,842 shares after completing the transaction at $38.33 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Griswold Kirk B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $36.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,288,532 and left with 502,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $45.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSY traded on average about 832.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 580.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 310.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.67M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.84M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BSY is 0.20, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.40% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.05M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.