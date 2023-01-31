There is a good chance Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.49 in the prior trading day, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) closed at $5.36, down -2.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1739509 shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when McInerney Thomas J sold 200,000 shares for $4.58 per share. The transaction valued at 915,400 led to the insider holds 3,639,625 shares of the business.

McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares of GNW for $425,400 on Aug 08. The President and CEO; Director now owns 3,839,625 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On May 24, another insider, McInerney Thomas J, who serves as the President and CEO; Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 394,700 and left with 3,939,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.59M, compared to 14.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, up 2.30% from the average estimate.