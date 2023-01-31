There is a good chance Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed at $108.29 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $108.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897583 shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NBIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $130 from $140 previously.

On October 11, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $136.

On September 26, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $110.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 26, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when BENEVICH ERIC sold 400 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 15,643 shares of the business.

SHERWIN STEPHEN A sold 30,000 shares of NBIX for $3,565,728 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 25,055 shares after completing the transaction at $118.86 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, POPS RICHARD F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $119.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,788,045 and left with 29,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 186.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $129.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NBIX traded on average about 806.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 792.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.62 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $376.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $394M to a low estimate of $363.02M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.35M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.62M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $421M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $376.8M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.