There Is Still Room For ConocoPhillips (COP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was $120.53 for the day, down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $123.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5046961 shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $140 from $145 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when LEACH TIMOTHY A sold 4,860 shares for $112.58 per share. The transaction valued at 547,140 led to the insider holds 661,142 shares of the business.

Olds Nicholas G sold 10,950 shares of COP for $1,477,183 on Nov 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $134.90 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Rose Kelly Brunetti, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 2,374 shares for $135.63 each. As a result, the insider received 321,986 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $137.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.38.

Shares Statistics:

COP traded an average of 6.05M shares per day over the past three months and 4.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.27B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.97M, compared to 17.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.69, COP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.19. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 14.90% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.06 and a low estimate of $3.22, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $5.59 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.7 and $13.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.5. EPS for the following year is $13.32, with 27 analysts recommending between $19.9 and $8.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.55B to a low estimate of $14.34B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $11.62B, an estimated increase of 59.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.73B, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $59.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.32B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.35B, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.57B and the low estimate is $53.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.