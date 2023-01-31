There Is Still Room For Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) was $5.90 for the day, down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $5.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2402741 shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On June 28, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

TV traded an average of 3.87M shares per day over the past three months and 4.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 564.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.96M. Insiders hold about 27.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 4.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.35, TV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $969.04M to a low estimate of $933.2M. As of the current estimate, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated decrease of -28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $972.89M, a decrease of -30.00% less than the figure of -$28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $998.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $945.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, down -26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.