There Is Still Room For Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) closed the day trading at $53.49 down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $54.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2529104 shares were traded. MMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1355.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 190.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $56.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 09, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MONTAGUE JAMES R sold 2,892 shares for $53.43 per share. The transaction valued at 154,524 led to the insider holds 25,095 shares of the business.

Korner Lisa J sold 11,669 shares of MMP for $571,781 on Mar 02. The Senior Vice President now owns 81,119 shares after completing the transaction at $49.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Little Melanie A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 5,077 shares for $49.30 each. As a result, the insider received 250,297 and left with 32,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magellan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMP has reached a high of $60.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMP traded about 846.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMP traded about 598.52k shares per day. A total of 207.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.24M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 8.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Dividends & Splits

MMP’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.19, up from 4.11 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.63. The current Payout Ratio is 80.10% for MMP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.39 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $820.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $874.2M to a low estimate of $790.93M. As of the current estimate, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $809.3M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.09M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $838.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.62M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.