There Is Still Room For Newmont Corporation (NEM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed the day trading at $52.74 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $53.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4485952 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $56 from $50 previously.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares for $48.23 per share. The transaction valued at 144,690 led to the insider holds 33,947 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $530,530 on Jan 03. The President & CEO now owns 199,949 shares after completing the transaction at $48.23 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Atkinson Robert D, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $48.42 each. As a result, the insider received 145,260 and left with 36,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEM traded about 7.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEM traded about 6.02M shares per day. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 13.05M, compared to 15.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

NEM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 1.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 174.20% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 1994 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.02B and the low estimate is $15.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.