There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE).

In the latest session, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) closed at $157.38 down -2.05% from its previous closing price of $160.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605269 shares were traded. ARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $194.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 6,998 shares for $150.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,055,001 led to the insider holds 39,806 shares of the business.

Shigenaga Dean A sold 9,000 shares of ARE for $1,372,590 on Dec 14. The President and CFO now owns 134,832 shares after completing the transaction at $152.51 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Moglia Peter M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $151.89 each. As a result, the insider received 303,780 and left with 167,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alexandria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has reached a high of $206.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARE has traded an average of 718.39K shares per day and 605.75k over the past ten days. A total of 164.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.98M. Shares short for ARE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 6.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARE is 4.84, from 4.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 242.70% for ARE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 23, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $3.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $507.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $521M to a low estimate of $498.02M. As of the current estimate, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $435.64M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $527.07M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $542.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.