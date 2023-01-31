There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF).

As of close of business last night, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.17, up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $37.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526977 shares were traded. CHEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHEF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On September 30, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on September 30, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Cugine Joseph M. bought 602 shares for $33.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,878 led to the insider holds 38,978 shares of the business.

OLIVER KATHERINE bought 1,211 shares of CHEF for $39,878 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 31,352 shares after completing the transaction at $32.93 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Aldous Alexandros, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 800,000 and left with 116,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHEF has reached a high of $42.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHEF traded 393.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 237.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHEF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $693.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $759.93M to a low estimate of $665M. As of the current estimate, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $558.25M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.99M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $640M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 43.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.