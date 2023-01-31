There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Conduent Incorporated (CNDT)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631624 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNDT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 201,617 led to the insider holds 2,862,831 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 47,455 shares of CNDT for $199,786 on Aug 04. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 478,379 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On May 09, another insider, Keyes Louis Edward, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,750 and bolstered with 434,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conduent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3240.

Shares Statistics:

CNDT traded an average of 831.74K shares per day over the past three months and 642.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 4.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $981M to a low estimate of $975M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.