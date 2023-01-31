There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding MSCI Inc. (MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) closed the day trading at $506.56 down -2.57% from the previous closing price of $519.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628329 shares were traded.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MSCI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $515.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Gutowski Robert J. sold 1,000 shares for $511.71 per share. The transaction valued at 511,710 led to the insider holds 15,343 shares of the business.

Kinney Catherine R sold 868 shares of MSCI for $437,073 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 1,144 shares after completing the transaction at $503.54 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kinney Catherine R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,060 shares for $501.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,033,707 and left with 12,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $564.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $376.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 492.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 454.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MSCI traded about 406.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MSCI traded about 386.66k shares per day. A total of 80.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 617.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 831.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

MSCI’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.00, up from 3.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.88 and a low estimate of $2.59, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.93, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $2.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.54 and $11.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.32. EPS for the following year is $12.64, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.48 and $11.98.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $566.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $576M to a low estimate of $556.8M. As of the current estimate, MSCI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $549.84M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $584.36M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $597M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.