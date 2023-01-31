There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

The closing price of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) was $63.01 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $63.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2635871 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $50 from $40 previously.

On December 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $106 to $47.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $56.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 13,600 shares for $58.19 per share. The transaction valued at 791,421 led to the insider holds 21,064,632 shares of the business.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 78,927 shares of RCL for $4,498,973 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 21,078,232 shares after completing the transaction at $57.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,762 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 566,196 and left with 21,157,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $90.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.33.

Shares Statistics:

RCL traded an average of 4.22M shares per day over the past three months and 3.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 19.64M, compared to 22.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$4.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.94. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.41 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $456.96M, an estimated increase of 550.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, an increase of 173.30% less than the figure of $550.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 480.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.87B and the low estimate is $11.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.