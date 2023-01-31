There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) closed the day trading at $98.97 up 0.01% from the previous closing price of $98.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613668 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TXRH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $110 from $115 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $101.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $90.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 23, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Mujica Hernan E. sold 1,817 shares for $97.07 per share. The transaction valued at 176,376 led to the insider holds 17,323 shares of the business.

Colson Christopher C. sold 1,634 shares of TXRH for $158,629 on Jan 10. The CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $97.08 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, ZARLEY JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,500 shares for $97.51 each. As a result, the insider received 4,144,175 and left with 32,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $102.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TXRH traded about 857.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TXRH traded about 737.48k shares per day. A total of 66.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Shares short for TXRH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 5.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.52%.

Dividends & Splits

TXRH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.84, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $973.03M. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.59M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.