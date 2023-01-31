This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

In the latest session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $22.95 down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $23.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1644575 shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.91.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dropbox Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $20.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Regan Timothy sold 2,369 shares for $22.82 per share. The transaction valued at 54,064 led to the insider holds 466,230 shares of the business.

Young Timothy H. sold 15,000 shares of DBX for $346,036 on Jan 24. The President now owns 1,108,945 shares after completing the transaction at $23.07 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Volkmer Bart, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $22.79 each. As a result, the insider received 227,902 and left with 265,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $25.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBX has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 275.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 266.79M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 14.08M, compared to 13.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $585.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $586.91M to a low estimate of $585M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $544.39M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.14M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $592.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.