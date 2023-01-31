Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) closed the day trading at $171.93 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $172.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378228 shares were traded. MMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on January 30, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $175 from $160 previously.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $168.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $181 to $178.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Beswick Paul sold 1,171 shares for $176.75 per share. The transaction valued at 206,974 led to the insider holds 8,118 shares of the business.

Klisura Dean Michael sold 8,694 shares of MMC for $1,498,315 on Dec 09. The President & CEO, Guy Carpenter now owns 20,595 shares after completing the transaction at $172.34 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, MCGIVNEY MARK C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 61,510 shares for $170.00 each. As a result, the insider received 10,456,700 and left with 33,678 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marsh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMC has reached a high of $183.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MMC traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MMC traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 498.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.06M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

MMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 1.86 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for MMC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.89 and $6.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $7.43, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.65 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.36B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.71B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.82B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.52B and the low estimate is $21.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.